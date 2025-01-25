Soha Ali Khan Shared An Anniversary Post For Husband Kunal Kemmu, He Returned The Favour

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating a decade of togetherness today (January 25). Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple from industry colleagues. But the most special wish invariably came from Soha.

To mark the big day, Soha Ali Khan posted a lovely video on Instagram. It featured snippets of the couple sharing some candid moments.

The clip opens to an unseen glimpse from Soha and Kunal Kemmu's wedding day. From embarking on wonderful vacations to attending glittery parties and concerts, the post highlights Soha and Kunal's inseparable bond. Equally gush-worthy are their romantic and goofy selfies.

Soha's side note read, “Ten years later, I still do, and I always will.”

Kunal Kemmu's anniversary wish for his “jaan” Soha Ali Khan screamed love from miles away. He dropped a bunch of pictures with his ladylove on Instagram. The carousel hints at the couple's love for travel. Noticed how in every snap, the pair shares a warm hug? We can't even.

The song Tennu Le from Jai Veeru playing in the background sets off the perfect romantic mood. ICYDK: Kunal Kemmu was a part of the film.

Along with the post, Kunal Kemmu penned a heartwarming note. It read, “In the sunshine, in the rain. In happiness, in pain. You make the cold seem warmer and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life if I didn't have you as my partner my wife Soha Ali Khan. Happy 10th Anniversary my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I did not know you.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their anniversary by vacationing in Japan. Accompanying the duo is their daughter Inaaya.

But that's not all. Rajkummar Rao and his wife-actress Patralekha have also joined the family on the trip. Here's a group photo from the holiday.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015. The couple became proud parents to daughter Inaaya in 2017.