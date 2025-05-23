How Karan Johar's Knee Rattled When He Met Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Di Caprio In Shah Rukh Khan's Berlin Suite

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Homebound, produced by Karan Johar, premiered at Cannes 2025. Martin Scorsese serves as an Executive Producer for the film. Karan Johar expressed immense pride in his collaboration with Scorsese.

Karan Johar's production Homebound has made waves at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and led by Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film received a 9-minute standing ovation as it was screened in the Un Certain Regard category. One of the many highlights of the film is having American Filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an Executive Producer for Homebound.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Karan Johar recalled the first and only moment he had met Martin Scorsese, and how it left his knee rattling.

Karan shared, "My first and only meeting with him was in Shah Rukh Khan's suite in Berlin. Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio walked in, and my knees started rattling a little bit. They were there for Shutter Island (2010). He was talking to Shah Rukh about archiving Indian cinema. I was just watching them, and in my head, I remember having a thought, 'Will there ever come a day when I have a conversation with him about cinema?' I was just sitting there like a fan of a filmmaker. We had My Name Is Khan (2010) as the opening night film at that festival. We even invited him to the show, and he said he would try."

Furthermore, Karan expressed his deep gratitude for seeing his name alongside Martin Scorsese for a film, Homebound bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Karan added, "I'm thinking about it... I have a feature film which is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and that is the most important part for me... But, at the same time, there is a film that Dharma has produced, which also has a Martin Scorsese credit in it. I don't think, even in my wildest dreams... If someone told me this, I would be thinking, 'What are you smoking? That's never going to happen.' It's happened. I can now die and go to heaven or hell, or whoever's accepting me. I have a film which has Martin Scorsese's name along (with mine)."

Karan concluded by saying he has no idea how to act cool about such a big achievement, and that he is extremely excited and elated.