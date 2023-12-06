When Shah Rukh Khan Felt 'Like The King Of The World' At The Archies Screening

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana at the screening. (courtesy: X)

Shah Rukh Khan is as excited for his upcoming film Dunki as for daughter Suhana's debut film The Archies. The entire Khan family was present at the grand screening of Suhana's debut film on Tuesday night. Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK session on Wednesday was flooded with questions on Suhana's film, the screening and how Shah Rukh Khan feels as a father. A fan shared a reel video in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen escorting his daughter on the red carpet. The fan simply asked, "How do you feel at this moment?" Shah Rukh Khan kept his reply simple, short yet impactful. He wrote, "I feel like the King of the World!!!" Take a look at their social media exchange here:

I feel like the King of the World!!! https://t.co/AIFvKuyLHX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Aryan and AbRam showed up in full strength at the Archies screening to cheer for Suhana. While Shah Rukh Khan wore a t-shirt with Archies written on it, Suhana rocked a blingy red gown. Here's a family portrait that broke the Internet last night. Take a look:

On a previous Ask SRK session, A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan which film he was more excited for. It's not easy to trap Shah Rukh Khan with a tricky question. He replied to the fan, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki" Take a look at their X exchange here:

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunkihttps://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

The Archies marks the debut of Suhana along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film will release on Netflix on December 7.