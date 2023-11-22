Dunki Or The Archies? Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan: 'Suhana Loves...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Brace yourself for some fun question-answer session with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who unveiled the first romantic song from his next film Dunki today, took some time out of his busy schedule to interact with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will hit theatres on December 21 and Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies will be streaming on Netflix from December 7. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan which film he is more excited for. It's not easy to trap Shah Rukh Khan with a tricky question. He replied to the fan, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki" Take a look at their X exchange here:

Shah Rukh Khan began today's session with these words, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types...#ASKSrk time now...." He signed off the session like this, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki." During the session, he shared thoughts about Dunki co-stars, his secret behind child-like energy, how he deals with his nerves and many more. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan watched the world cup final match between India and Australia with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, sons Aryan and Abram by his side. Shah Rukh Khan's fan page shared a video from the match in which he can be seen sharing an adorable moment with Suhana. After India took the first wicket of Australia, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen showing a fist to his daughter with a big smile on his face. The fan page captioned the post, "Happy Happy Happy KHANdaan after a wicket." Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been cheering for Suhana's debut film since the release of the first look, shared a special note on his Instagram after the release of the trailer. Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters The Archies... thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" Take a look:

The Archies marks the debut of Suhana along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki for the first time.