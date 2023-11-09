Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana's Debut Film The Archies' Trailer: 'A Contemporary Subject With Timeless Characters'

The cast in the trailer. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

The trailer of The Archies unveiled today and it's trending for all the right reasons. The film marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been cheering for Suhana's debut film since the release of the first look, shared a special note on his Instagram on Thursday. Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters The Archies... thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" Suhana Khan was the first one to comment on his post. He wrote, "love you" and dropped a few heart and love emojis. Mona Singh, who grabbed limelight after sharing the first pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from his birthday bash, dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

The trailer of The Archies created a buzz. The video begins with a bunch of teens exploring lives in Riverdale. Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) wants to make big in the field of music. Veronica (Suhana Khan), back from London, wants to explore Riverdale in her own way. Betty (Khushi Kapoor) appears to be a bit timid. There's also a hint at the love triangle brewing among Andrew, Betty and Veronica. However, the lives of these teens take a turn when Veronica's father decides to convert Riverdale's iconic green park into a grand hotel. This decision eventually changes Veronica's equation with her other friends. The trailer also showcases how Archie's other friends Jughead, Reggie, Ethel navigate through the twists and turns of lives. Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "28 days to Rock n' Roll with The Archies. The Archies premieres on 7 December only on @netflix_in." Take a look:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.