Asked If Dunki Look Is Inspired By AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan Said, 'Meri Poori Family Hi Beautiful Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as he unveiled the Dunki trailer on Tuesday morning and he walked the red carpet alongside daughter Suhana at the screening of her debut film The Archies last night. Shah Rukh Khan began his Ask SRK session on Wednesday evening mentioning these two events. A fan posted a collage featuring a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki and a picture of AbRam. He wanted to know whether Shah Rukh Khan's look from Dunki is inspired by AbRam's look. The fan also complimented Shah Rukh Khan for having two "handsome" sons. He wrote, "Dunki main apka look Abram se inspired hai ya Abram ka look Dunki se inspired hai (Whether your look in Dunki is inspired by AbRam or AbRam's look is inspired by Dunki?) Mashallah you, Aryan bhai and Abram are the epitome of handsomeness. Keep entertaining us sir with your performances."

Keeping his signature wit alive, Shah Rukh Khan replied to this, "Meri poori family hi beautiful hai ha ha (My entire family is good looking). It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it." Take a look at their X exchange here:

Meri poori family hi beautiful hai ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailerhttps://t.co/ilmlaVkcAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began the session with these words, "Because Dunki trailer aaya hai....Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk." Apart from Dunki, a lot of questions popped up about Suhana who will make her big debut in The Archies.

Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai….Archies release pe hai….and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Aryan and AbRam showed up in full strength at the Archies screening to cheer for Suhana. AbRam was twinning with his father and mother in a black suit. Here's a family portrait that broke the Internet last night. Take a look:

On a previous Ask SRK session, the Jawan actor was asked to reveal the secret behind his child-like energy. He wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan, just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58." Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs." Shah Rukh Khan referred to his son AbRam, the youngest member of the family, in his reply. Take a look here:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.