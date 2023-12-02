Shah Rukh Khan Name-Checks Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani On Ask SRK Session. See All Posts

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani at the event

Shah Rukh Khan can't stop talking about Dunki, his first project with director Rajkumar Hirani and fans have been loving every bit of it. Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Saturday on his X (formerly known as Twitter). Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions on Dunki. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film, So is Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a steller year on the professional front. A fan asked what fascinated Shah Rukh Khan most about Dunki. The fan wrote on X, "How much did you know about this #Dunki thing before doing this film and what fascinated you most about this project." Shah Rukh replied, "Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It's fascinating....dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it." Take a look at their social media exchange:

Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It's fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunkihttps://t.co/AotF6F9d0z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Another fan asked which part of the film Shah Rukh Khan is most excited for - story, emotions or the comedy? The fan wrote, "The story, the emotions or the comedy - what aspect of Dunki are you most excited for audience to see?" Here's what Shah Rukh replied, "It's very funny and then extremely emotional....Rajkumar Hirani brand of cinema. Dunki" Take a look:

A fan shared a meme post in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing his signature pose in the song Lutt Putt Gaya. In the same post, Rajkumar Hirani can be seen saying to Shah Rukh Khan that he won't be allowed to do such pose in the film. The fan wrote, "Hirani sir said in the title announcement that you are not to do your signature pose, but you managed to sneak it into LuttPuttGaya song haha! Hirani sir ne danta nahi?!" Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit, replied with these words, "Ha ha ab toh Raju sir bhi yeh pose karne lage hain!!!Dunki." Take a look:

Ha ha ab toh Raju sir bhi yeh pose karne lage hain!!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/ds3FQjOfny — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

A fan wrote on X, "Sorry sir but I am more excited for Dunki. Not because of you but because of Rajkumar hirani." Shah Rukh Khan replied, "And that's the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a director's medium....hero toh aate jaate rehte hain (Heroes come and go)!"

And that's the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunkihttps://t.co/Io78e8R8UU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed at a fan event how he was not sure working with Rajkumar Hirani when he came with offers of 3 Idiots and Munnabhai MBBS. Shah Rukh Khan said, "When Raju was narrating Munna Bhai to me, I thought, 'naya director hai kar hi lega agar main bolunga 6-8 mahine baad karenge (He is a new director, he will agree if I will tell him that I will do it after 6-8 months). So, I told him I would do it after 9 months. But he went away. Then when he came for 3 Idiots, I again thought, how big he would have become. Then again he went away. That is when I decided ki ab chance nahi lena (won't take a chance this time). So, when he narrated Dunki, I caught him in the Covid-19 bubble and told him not to go away this time!"

Shah Rukh Khan added, "We became so big for each other that it took us some time to come together. So, during COVID-19 pandemic, I caught him in the bubble and said, Please don't go away this time, make this film (Dunki) with me." Shah Rukh Khan said with a tinge of humour, "I didn't even let Raju meet other heroes. I'm still not allowing him, you never know he might add someone in a guest appearance!"

Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan this year.