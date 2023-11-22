When Fan Told Shah Rukh Khan His Name Is Synonym Of Love, He Replied This

Shah Rukh Khan waving at fans. (Courtesy: X)

Shah Rukh Khan can always blow your mind with his good humour and witty words. The latest event was Ask SRK session held on Wednesday, in which Shah Rukh Khan gave answers ranging from Dunki to The Archies. A fan shared an appreciation note for Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a picture of him, waving hands at fans from Mannat balcony, on the occasion of his birthday, the fan wrote, "I suggest to lexicographers or language experts who monitor the usage and evolution of language. The Word ShahRukh khan as the Synonym of love. @iamsrk." Shah Rukh Khan must have been happy with these words. However, he replied to this, "Then what to use for sexy bro?? Ha ha. #Dunki". Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year so far. He has been sporting long hair and can often be spotted with a pony tail. He sported a braided hairdo at the success meet of Jawan. Take a look at his social media exchange here:

I suggest to lexicographers or language experts who monitor the usage and evolution of language.

The Word ShahRukh khan as the Synonym of love. @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/lBwm2ngKPl — Mureed Ahmed (@Mureedkashani) November 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began today's session with these words, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types...#ASKSrk time now...." He signed off the session like this, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki." During the session, he shared thoughts about Dunki co-stars, his secret behind child-like energy, how he deals with his nerves and many more. Take a look:

Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love u all. #Dunki — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Dunki. The film marks the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film will bring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan together for the first time.