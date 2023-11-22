Shah Rukh Khan's One Word Descriptions For Pathaan, Jawan And Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan posing for the cameras. (Courtesy: SRKuniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan will remember 2023 for all the right reasons as he has stormed the box office with back-to-back records with Pathaan and Jawaan. During his 15-minute Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) today, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to describe the following films in one word. No points in guessing which films the fan chose for this rapid fire-like question. Shah Rukh Khan was given Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki to describe in one word. The actor, soaring high with the successes of the former two, chose Hindi words to answer the question. For Pathaan, he wrote, "Dhuandhaar (Smashing)." For Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's word was, "Khabardaar (Beware)". For Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, " Pyaar sirf Pyaar (Love, only love)." Incidentally, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first romantic song from Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya today. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's X exchange here:

For those who need an update, what Dunki really means and how it's pronounced - Dunki means Donkey in Punjabi. Donkey is pronounced as Dunki in Punjabi.

Shah Rukh Khan began today's session with these words, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types...#ASKSrk time now...." He signed off the session like this, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki." During the session, he shared thoughts about Dunki co-stars, his secret behind child-like energy, how he deals with his nerves and many more. Take a look:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. This was the fourth film of Yash Raj's spy universe. Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Both the films, minting crores at the box office, made their places in the list of highest grossing top five Hindi films of all time. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki marks his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film will bring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time on-screen.