Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL Reply To Fan's 'Suhana Stealing All Your Spotlight' Comment

Shah Rukh Khan in a throwback picture. Suhana Khan in The Archies' song. (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Shah Rukh Khan managed to take time out of his busy schedule on Saturday afternoon and hosted an Ask SRK session for his fans on X (formerly known as Twitter). The second song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki released on Friday. However, fans are interested to know when they will see Shah Rukh Khan will roller skate in movies like his daughter Suhana. For context, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her grand debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, can be seen roller skating in the song titled Sunoh. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on X, "Suhana Khan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?" Shah Rukh Khan promptly replied to him, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it." Take a look at their X exchange:

Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it. https://t.co/cEwAyELuUH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Suhana's film will stream on Netflix from December 7 and Shah Rukh Khan's film will release in theatres on December 21. Therefore fans are equally excited to know more about these films. In a previous Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which film he was more excited for. Shah Rukh Khan replied to him, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted.#Dunki" Take a look at their social media exchange:

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunkihttps://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been cheering for Suhana's debut film since the release of the first look, shared a special note on his Instagram after the release of the trailer. Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters The Archies... thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" Take a look:

The Archies marks the debut of Suhana along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki for the first time.