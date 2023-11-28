Suhana Khan To Make Her Singing Debut With The Archies Song Jab Tum Na Theen

Suhana Khan at an event

The Archies not only marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, but also marks her playback debut in the Hindi film industry. Suhana Khan shared the news with her Instafam by sharing a screenshot of the song Jab Tum Na Theen. The song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Suhana also thanked Shankar Mahadevan in her caption. Apart from Suhana, the song has been sung by Aditi Saigal (who is known by her stage name Dot). Suhana Khan wrote in the caption, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me. Please listen with kindness." Suhana's post received a whole lot of love from her friends and colleagues. Ananya Panday wrote, "Suzie, You're sooo good." Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Sensational." Zoya Akhtar cheered for Suhana with these words, "Suhana. Shine on. " Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also sent congratulatory messages for her. Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:

Suhana Khan is busy with the promotions of The Archies. On Tuesday, she was pictured with the whole gang ahead of an event. Suhana wore a pretty green dress, in keeping with the retro vibes of the film. She was pictured with Khushi Kapoor and Dot as well. Take a look at the pictures here:

The Archies trailer has created a buzz. The video begins with a group of teens living their best lives in Riverdale. Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) wants to make big in the field of music. Veronica (Suhana Khan), back from London, wants to explore Riverdale in her own way. Betty (Khushi Kapoor) appears to be a bit timid. There's also a hint at the love triangle brewing among Andrew, Betty and Veronica. However, the lives of these teens take a turn when Veronica's father decides to convert Riverdale's iconic green park into a grand hotel. This decision eventually changes Veronica's equation with her other friends. The trailer also showcases how Archie's other friends Jughead, Reggie, Ethel managing their lives and sorting out the problems coming their way. Take a look at the trailer here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.