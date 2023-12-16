Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Dancing To Deewangi Deewangi - A Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed

Big B, Aishwarya, SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: theaishverse)

The annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai last night turned into a starry affair what with the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan and family and other stars in attendance. A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar dancing together to the song Deewangi Deewangi from SRK and Deepika Padukone's 2008 film Om Shanti Om is going crazy viral. We also got a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan in the video. The Bachchans formed Aaradhya's cheer squad at the event, while SRK, Gauri and Suhana cheered for AbRam. Karan Johar was there to cheer for his kids Roohi and Yash.

Enough said, check out the video first:

Meanwhile, a video of SRK and Gauri Khan's son AbRam recreating his dad's iconic step is going viral too. Take a look.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, to name a few. Mohabbatein also featured Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan, alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. SRK, who has had two blockbusters this year - Pathaan and Jawan, will next be seen in Dunki, slated to release next week.