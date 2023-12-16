Amitabh Bachchan On Granddaughter Aaradhya's Performance: 'She Is A Complete Natural On Stage'

Aaradhya with Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Amitabh Bachchan, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grandson Agastya Nanda, attended his granddaughter Aaradhya's annual concert at her school in Mumbai last night. The film legend, in his blog entry mentioned that Aaradhya is a "complete natural on stage." An excerpt from his blog entry read, "I shall be with you shortly... Busy getting over the concert at Aaradhya's school and her performance...Such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us...A complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore." Meanwhile, on his X (earlier known as Twitter) profile, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Pride and joy at progeny achievements."

T 4860 - pride and joy at progeny achievements — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2023

Here's a glimpse of Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day:

It was fam-jam time for the Bachchans at Aaradhya's annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai last night. Big B was pictured with grandson Agastya Nanda, while Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were clicked with the actress' mom Vrinda Rai. Check out a video from last night here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone.