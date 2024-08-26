Full House With Priyanka Chopra, Mannara Chopra, Madhu Chopra At Siddharth-Neelam's Wedding

Hours after sharing loved-up pictures from the registry ceremony, Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya shared a wedding album on her Instagram feed. The pictures scream love, joy, togetherness and celebrations. Priyanka Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's parents Reena and Pawan Chopra attended the wedding festivities of Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra. There's a picture of Priyanka and Siddharth's late father Ashok Chopra. There's a glimpse of a cake which has "We miss you" written over it - surely in memory of Ashok Chopra. Apart from famjam pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen hugging Neelam in one picture. In another, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra can be seen teary-eyed. Sharing the pictures, Neelam wrote, "To be surrounded by our families. nothing comes close." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared a reel from the ceremony capturing the lovely moments. She also shared a throwback picture with father Ashok Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra and Siddharth. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad's birthday. Their hastakshar and ring ceremony." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka in April, this year. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June. Neelam and Siddharth made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.