Inside Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth And Neelam Upadhyaya's Wedding Festivities

Turns out, Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka Chopra's aunt and Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra shared a video from the wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay. However, she deleted the video soon and it was re-posted by a fan club dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. In the video, Neelam and Siddharth can be seen exchanging rings. They are then seeing touching Priyanka's feet. The video also has snippets of fam-jam moments with Madhu Chopra, Mannara and others.

Reena Chopra had captioned the post, "Yes, Gucci Neelam did it. It's so lovely to see you in this new role as husband and wife and we wish you both all the happiness in the world! God bless you always."

A warm and intimate affair! Only family and close friends! Madhu Chopra and Priyanka's dinner reception for Neelam and Siddharth," read the caption on the post shared by Kiran Coelho.

The actress was her usual stunning self in a pink saree as she attended the festivities. Priyanka also stepped out for a photo-op session and she happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya had a roka ceremony with friends and family in attendance in April this year. Priyanka attended the ceremony with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.