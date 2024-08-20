Priyanka Chopra's Marathi Production <i>Paani</i> Gets A Release Date

Priyanka Chopra wears many hats—actress, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. Adding another feather to her cap, the star is producing her fourth Marathi film titled Paani. The film marks the directorial debut of Addinath M Kothare, who will also be acting in the project. The movie is scheduled to hit cinema screens on October 18. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Priyanka posted a video featuring the film's title and other details. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”

Reacting to the post, actress Amruta Khanvilkar said clapping hands and heart-eyed face emojis. The director Addinath M Kothare cheered, “Wooohoooo.”

Along with Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Paani is also being produced by Neha Barjatya and the late Rajjat Barjatya's Rajshri Entertainment. Mahesh Kothare and Siddharth Chopra are serving as associate producers. Written by Nitin Dixit, the film features Addinath M Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil.

In a press note shared by Paani's team, Priyanka Chopra expressed how the film “tackles a vital issue.” She said, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him," as quoted by ANI.

Paani was screened at the New York Film Festival in America. The film also received the award of Best Film on Environment/Conservation/ Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019.