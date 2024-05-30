Priyanka Chopra 'Was In Tears' When She Got The Offer Of Her Debut Film, Reveals Mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Vijay in a still. (courtesy: X)

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently opened up about Priyanka's reluctance to make her debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Vijay in an interview with Filmygyan. Madhu Chopra also revealed that she "encouraged" her daughter to take the step and her daughter obliged. Recalling the initial days of Priyanka's career, Madhu Chopra said, "Priyanka didn't want to star in films. She got the offer for the south Indian film through somebody. When I told Priyanka about the offer, she was in tears, she said, 'I am not doing films.' But she has always been an obedient child. When I told her to accept the offer, she agreed and signed the contract (for Thamizhan)."

Madhu Chopra also divulged that Priyanka didn't match steps with Vijay initially. But Priyanka didn't give up and practised till it got perfect. Sharing the shooting experience, Madhu Chopra said, "When she was shooting for the film, she began to like it. Despite not knowing the language, she enjoyed it. The team helped her and treated her with a lot of respect. Vijay starred in the film; he is a perfect gentleman. Raju Sundaram was the choreographer. In dance, Priyanka was okay, but she couldn't initially match steps with Vijay."

She added, "She would practice with the choreographer from morning to evening. Then she started enjoying it. This also helped her build her character and realise that she wanted to pursue this as a career."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of Amazon Prime project Head Of State. The film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.