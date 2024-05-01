At NDTV Marathi Launch, Actor-Producer Riteish Deshmukh Says, "Lai Bhaari"

Riteish Deshmukh pictured at NDTV Marathi's launch.

At the launch of NDTV's new Marathi channel, actor Riteish Deshmukh spoke about success and failure as well as the Marathi film industry. "NDTV Marathi Lai Bhaari," he said about NDTV's new channel, referring to the title of his well-received 2014 Marathi film - "lai bhaari" translates to overwhelming. "It was my wish to have a new voice in Marathi journalism and now it has come. So I feel good to be associated with NDTV Marathi," Riteish said at the launch. The actor, who has featured in as well as produced multiple Marathi films, added, "Marathi films have always had good content, but I believe they should be accompanied by collaboration. This is what I have tried."

Riteish Deshmukh added, "Failure cannot teach you as much success as it teaches. So get up when you fall and try again, you will definitely get success. The question was on the failure in startups. Don't be a satellite parent to your kids. Go out on the field and play with them... I go to the field with my children and encourage them to play."

NDTV launched its new Marathi channel in Mumbai on Maharashtra Day.

Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film credits include Adrushya, Ved, Mauli and Lai Bhaari to name a few. In Marathi cinema, he debuted as a producer with Balak-Palak and made his debut as a director with Ved. Another Marathi film backed by the actor is Faster Fene. Riteish Deshmukh also starred in the 2018 film Mauli, featuring his wife and actor Genelia D'Souza.

Riteish Deshmukh is also the star of Hindi films like the Housefull series of films, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Bluffmaster!, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull, Ek Villain and Baaghi 3 to name a few.