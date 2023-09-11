Riteish Deshmukh On Genelia D'Souza Pregnancy Rumours: "Wouldn't Mind..."

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh at the brand launch event

Sorry Internet, Genelia D'Souza is not expecting a third child. After a viral video from an event over the weekend promoted rumours that she was pregnant, Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh shut down speculation with an Instagram Story. Sharing a screengrab of a post asking if Genelia was pregnant, Riteish wrote (do we detect a wistful note?): "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue." Genelia and Riteish, who married in 2012, are parents to two sons named Riaan and Rahyl who are nine and seven.

See Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

Over the weekend, Genelia D'Souza accompanied Riteish Deshmukh to a launch of a brand in Mumbai wearing a purple minidress that she seemed uncomfortable in. In footage from the event, Genelia repeatedly smoothes her dress over her stomach. The Internet jumped instantly to conclusions – the wrong one, it seems – and as the screengrab in Riteish's rebuttal shows, was convinced that a baby bump had been spotted.

Genelia D'Souza is known for her work in both Hindi as well as regional cinema. She made her debut in 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Her best known role is Aditi from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na opposite Imran Khan. Genelia's other credits include Chance Pe Dance, Telugu film Bommarillu and its Tamil remake Santosh Subramaniam, Satyam, Ready and Katha. She co-starred with husband Riteish Deshmukh in Tujhe Meri Kasam – which was his debut as well – and also in the recent films Mister Mummy and Ved. Ved, a Marathi film, was directed by Ritesih and produced by Genelia.