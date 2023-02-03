Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary Like This

Genelia with Riteish. (courtesy: geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh are legit couple goals and on their 11th wedding anniversary, they wished each other with super cute posts. Genelia posted a picture with her husband and she wrote: "Dated till Eternity." She also shared an ROFL Instagram reel and wrote: "Happy Anniversary partner. Anniversary ke din ek reel toh banta hai." Riteish Deshmukh's post for wife Genelia was equally adorable. He shared a picture with her and wrote: "My happiness, my safe place, my life.... Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko." Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl.

See Genelia D'Souza's posts here:

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh posted this for wife Genelia.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli. The couple recently co-starred in Mister Mummy and Ved. The latter marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut.

Riteish Deshmukh made his digital debut on streaming giant Netflix with Plan A Plan B, co-starring Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia.