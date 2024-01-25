Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza's Version Of Dil Mein Baji Guitar Is Crazy Good

Image posted on Instagram . (courtesy: riteishd)

Hey Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh fans, drop everything and rush straight to their Instagram timeline. The couple is back with yet another fun reel. This time, the Masti stars have danced their hearts out, giving a shout-out to Sai Tamhankar's upcoming Marathi film Sridevi Prasanna. Remember Riteish's hit number Dil Mein Baji Guitar from the 2006 film Apna Sapna Money Money? Well, Sridevi Prasanna features a Marathi version of the blockbuster song, and Riteish and Genelia gave an equally super hit performance on the song in the clip. On Thursday, the couple shared a joint reel, which shows them performing euphorically on the foot-tapping number. Sharing the video, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Have to dance when it's Dil Mein Baji Guitar this Marathi version from Sridevi Prasanna produced by @kumartaurani @girishkumartaurani & @tips is equally rocking. Best wishes to the entire cast @saietamhankar @sidchandekar.”

In December last year, Genelia Deshmukh celebrated husband Riteish Deshmukh's birthday with a special post. Sharing a black and white snapshot on Instagram, Genelia: “If someone had to ask me Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - I would just say ‘the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine' Happy Birthday Navra [husband],” with a green heart emoji. Acknowledging the lovely note, Riteish wrote, “I love you Baiko [wife] - you have no idea what you mean to me… you make my day special .. you make my life special,” with green heart emojis.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The actor recently shared a lovely throwback post celebrating “21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)”.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have also worked together in films such as Ved, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Mister Mummy. They have been married since 2012. They are parents to two sons named Riaan and Rahyl, who are nine and seven.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in Kakuda, Visfot and Raid 2.