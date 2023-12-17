Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Wish For Husband Riteish Deshmukh: 'The Greatest Man In The Entire Universe'

Genelia D'Souza shared this image. (courtesy: Genelia D'Souza)

Happy birthday to Riteish Deshmukh. The actor turns 45 today. To mark his special day, many fellow celebrities showered the Masti star with messages and wishes. Our favourite wish came from his wife, Genelia D'Souza. The actress shared a black and white snapshot on Instagram, in which the couple can be seen wearing uber-cool outfits and flashing million-dollar smiles. Captioning the post, Genelia wrote a heartfelt note: “If someone had to ask me Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - I would just say ‘the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine' Happy Birthday Navra [husband],” with a green heart emoji.

Addressing Genelia's incredibly sweet wish, Riteish wrote, “I love you Baiko [wife] - you have no idea what you mean to me… you make my day special .. you make my life special,” accompanied by green heart emojis.

Other Bollywood stars also joined in to react to Genelia's post. Rakul Preet Singh conveyed, “Happppy bdayyyyy,” with a red heart emoji. Jennifer Winget expressed, “Love you both! All heart!” with heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared, “Happy birthday,” along with a cake emoji.

Genelia D'Souza consistently hits the right note when it comes to sharing heartfelt birthday wishes for her family members. Just about a week ago, she dedicated a special post to her mother, Jeanette D'Souza, on her birthday. The post featured a picture of Genelia, her mother, and Genelia's sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

In the caption, Genelia expressed, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to grow up to be was MY Mum - her grace, her ability to be a homemaker and yet a professional, her immense sensitivity, her strength to conquer every obstacle that came her way, the joy she brought to everyone around her and her child-like persona that made people smile whenever they were in her company..I don't think I could manage to be a patch on my mum but what I do know is, I am her daughter and that for me is the biggest honour I could ever have..,Happy Birthday Mumma - You are my whole world.. Can't go a day without you, “ with a green heart emoji.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have been married since 2012. They have worked together in films such as Ved, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Mister Mummy, and Tujhe Meri Kasam.