Priyanka Chopra Attends Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai. See Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra checked into Mumbai earlier this week and she attended brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities in Mumbai last night. The actress was her usual stunning self in a pink saree as she attended the festivities. Priyanka also stepped out for a photo-op session and she happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya had a roka ceremony with friends and family in attendance in April this year. Priyanka had attended the ceremony with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

See pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the ceremony here:

Priyanka Chopra checked into Mumbai on Thursday. "Mumbai meri jaan," she wrote sharing a picture from her flight.

Priyanka Chopra also shared an update on her Marathi feature film Paani earlier this week and she wrote, "This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film Paani is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres. Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures Presents Paani in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd." Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is co-producing the film.

Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and the swashbuckler The Bluff. She has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas.