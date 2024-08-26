Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth And Neelam Upadhyaya's Loved-Up Pics From Registry Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra married fiance Neelam Upadhyaya last week. On Monday, the newlyweds shared a joint post revealing inside pictures from the registry ceremony. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion. The carousel album features the loved-up pictures of Siddharth and Neelam, the cosy moments shared by the newlyweds. The album also has pictures from the registry ceremony. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Our little hastakshar (signature) and (ring) ceremony." For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra flew down to Mumbai last week to attend the ceremony. Take a look:

A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared an inside video from the ceremony. In the video, Neelam and Siddharth can be seen exchanging rings. They are seen touching Priyanka's feet. The video also has snippets of fam-jam moments with Madhu Chopra, Mannara and others. Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka in April, this year. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June. Neelam and Siddharth made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.