Mannara Chopra Says Her Sister Priyanka Chopra's Success Had A 'Strong Impact On All The Cousins'

Priyanka and Mannara at the latter's birthday party

Mannara Chopra, who became a household name following her appearance in the latest season of Bigg Boss, in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan talked about her admiration for her cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra. Talking about how Priyanka's journey impacted her, Mannara said, “She had a strong impact on all the cousins. She has always projected herself as a strong and independent woman. I looked up to her while growing up because I noticed how she could buy things on her own. She could stay in the best of the places, do whatever she wants, and rule the world according to her terms. That was something I imbibed from her. That was something that got inside me."

She continued, “When I showed interest in acting and creative arts very early in my life, I was probably in Class 11, Priyanka didi told my mother that I needed to finish my education. She said education is the base for everything. Even in the Bigg Boss house, when they talked to me in particular manner, I used to think, ‘Do you know what my qualification is?' I have never been in fights.”

Last month, Mannara shared pictures from her Holi celebrations with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other family members and she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Mimi Didi, Jiju, and MM (Malti Marie) for an amazing Holi get together. It's always feels so good to be spending time with family. Cheers to endless dance sessions, scrumptious food, and the countless happy moments."

Earlier this month, Priyanka also attended Mannara's 33rd birthday celebrations along with her husband Nick Jonas.

Mannara Chopra's film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.