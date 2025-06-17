Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Cousin Mannara Chopra's Father's Death: "Rest Easy Raman Uncle"

Actor Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa, was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He had not been keeping well for a few days due to undisclosed reasons. He is Priyanka Chopra's paternal uncle too, and was also seen attending her wedding reception.

Earlier today, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to offer condolences on her uncle's death.

What's Happening

Actor Mannara Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra's paternal uncle, advocate Raman Rai Handa passed away yesterday.

He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share her sorrow, as she wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman Uncle (Fufaji). Om Shanti."

Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Mannara Chopra's Official Statement On Her Father's Demise

Mannara too had taken to her Instagram stories, to share an official statement on the same.

It read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Instagram/Mannara Chopra

Furthermore, there were details of the last rites which will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Mannara Chopra's Work Graph

Mannara Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Zid. She was seen alongside Karanvir Sharma. The film did not do well at the box office, after which Mannara made her way into the South film industry.

She has also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

In A Nutshell

Actor Mannara Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra's paternal uncle, advocate Raman Rai Handa died on June 16, 2025. The Citadel actress took to her Instagram story to express grief after Mannara Chopra shared an official statement on her Instagram.