Priyanka Chopra And Cousin Mannara's Catch-Up At Brother Siddharth's Birthday Party - See Pic With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with her family. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her fam-jam session at brother Siddharth's birthday party in Mumbai. The actress shared a picture with the birthday boy Siddharth, his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya, cousin Mannara. The click also features Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. "Family," Priyanka Chopra wrote, adding a heart emoji. The actress also re-posted Neelam Upadhyaya's Instagram story from the party and wrote, "Happy Birthday Siddharth Chopra, love you." See the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra wished her brother Siddharth and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on their birthday and she wrote," Celebrating these two today. Happy Birthday. Love you Denise Jonas. Love you baby bro Siddharth Chopra. Here's to celebrating you everyday."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.

Mannara Chopra participated in Bigg Boss 17. Her film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.