Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Mother-In-Law Denise And Brother Siddharth: 'Celebrating These Two Today'

Still from a video posted by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

It's time for a double celebration at the Jonas-Chopra household. It's Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday today. To make the day a special one, Priyanka has shared a montage on Instagram from their family album. We get glimpses of Priyanka and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas spending quality time with her uncle and grandmother. Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, “Celebrating these two today. Love you @mamadjonas, love you baby bro @siddharthchopra89. Here's to celebrating you everyday.”

Priyanka Chopra has also shared a picture from Siddharth Chopra's birthday party on Instagram Stories. In the frame, we can also spot Nick Jonas, Siddharth's fiancee, actress Neelam Upadhyaya, Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra and their friends. The note on the picture read, “Happiest Birthday, Siddharth Chopra.”

Neelam Upadhyaya has also shared some pictures with Siddharth Chopra on Instagram to celebrate the special day. Her love-filled birthday wish read, “Happy birthday babyyy. Life is one biggg party with you (one that I don't want to leave unlike most parties) I'd be lost without you- literally and I am so grateful for you today, and every day. I wish you every bit of happiness that the universe has to offer.” The couple, earlier this year, got rokafied in an intimate ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Bluff. She was shooting for the film in Australia. Apart from this, Priyanka has Heads of State in the kitty. The movie also features Idris Elba and John Cena.