Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Congratulates Kriti Sanon On Her National Award Win

Kriti Sanon with Salman Khan. (courtesy: YouTube)

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are changing with each passing day. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode has added an extra edge to it. Guests? Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The two visited the show to promote their film Ganapath. In the promo released by the makers on Instagram, Tiger Shroff is seen asking Salman and Kriti to give him a demo before entering the house. A few seconds later, Kriti is performing some gestures with her hands. To this, Salman Khan asks, “Yeh kya kar rahi ho [What are you doing?].” Kriti replies, “Dikh nahi raha hai. Chai bana rahi hoon [Can't you see I am making tea].” Salman, who looks upset, adds, “What is this attitude? Ek sawal poochha hai main, say chai bana rahi hoon [I have just asked a question. You can give a simple reply]. This is not right na.” Wait, there is more. After listening to Salman, the actress says, “You are distracting me. Mera dimag maat kharab kariye. [Don't mess with me.]” Here comes Salman's ROFL comeback. “Dekhiye dimaag par mat jaiye. Mera bhi nahi hai. I agree with you. [Let's not talk about intelligence now.]” After looking at Salman and Kriti's demo, Tiger Shroff gives a Heropanti reply. “Guys…Guys. Jhagdha band karo. Chote bachay ho kya? [Guys, spot fighting like kids.]

During the special episode, Salman Khan also congratulated Kriti Sanon for her National Award win. She won the Best Actress award for her role in Mimi. “Aapko National Award mila hai, hume celebrate karna chahiye (You [Kriti] won the National Award and we must celebrate it),” Salman said. The superstar also danced to the peppy beats of Param Sundar with Kriti and Tiger Shroff.

They also performed the hook step of Koi Puche To Batana Ke Hum Aaye Hain from Ganapath.

Ganapath also stars Amitabh Bachchan.