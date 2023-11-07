Bigg Boss 17: A Rift In Mannara Chopra And Munawar Faruqui's Friendship

Mannara Chopra in the teaser. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 17is making all the right noises. From the never-ending fights between real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to the shocking eviction of wildcard contestant Manasvi Mamgai, the latest season of the reality show has fans hooked. Now, the spotlight is on Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. In the new promo released by makers on Instagram, Mannara and Munawar engage in a war of words. The clip begins with Munawar saying, “Mannara [Chopra] main tumse baat kar raha tha. [Mannara Chopra, I was talking to you.]” The Zid actress, who looks upset, says, “Aap [Munawar Faruqui] decide nahi karenge ki mereko aapse baat karni hai ya nahi. [Let me decide if I want to talk to you.]” After Munawar walks out, Mannara adds, “I am the one who is hurt.” Munawar replies, “Bewakufi ki na haddh hi paar kar di. [You have crossed all the limits.]”

Later in the clip, the two are seen talking to each other in the garden and fixing things. Well, it failed. Munawar Faruqui asks Mannara Chopra, “Aapko sabke saamne merese maafi chahiye [You want me to apologise in front of everyone?]” Mannara says, “Yes.” To this, Munawar replies, “Itni hi kamzor dosti hain na to mereko nahi farak padta. [I don't care at all if we have such a weak friendship.]” The note attached to the video read, “Mannara aur Munawar ki dosti mein aayi daraar.”

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Ankita Lokhande was spotted having another face-off with her husband Vicky Jain. During an argument with him, the actress said, “Every time, people keep telling me that I have been manipulated in this show and even your name is mentioned. I am unable to understand what they mean by it. I feel you are using me for your game.” Ankita added, “If you really think the game is between you and me then go sit with your brother Munawar [Faruqui]. I don't want to talk to you. I don't understand why you keep questioning me.”

Celebrities like Firoza Khan (Khanzadi), Jigna Vora, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Sana Raees Khan are also part of Bigg Boss 17.