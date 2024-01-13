Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Schools Vicky Jain After His Mother Questioned Ankita Lokhande

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Karan Johar has made a grand return to the Bigg Boss stage taking charge of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a video from the reality TV show, the filmmaker takes a moment to address Vicky Jain, emphasising how he needs to stand by his wife Ankita Lokhande. ICYMI, family members recently entered the Bigg Boss house, including both Vicky and Ankita's mothers. During her visit, Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain, questioned Ankita on certain issues. Focusing on this matter, Karan Johar tells Vicky, “National television pe jab aapki maa Ankita ko aake sawaal puchti hai, tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke peeche khade rehna chahiye. Aur mai yeh nahi keh raha ki unko kuch bhi kehna chahiye, apne maa ke khilaaf. All he needed to do was ask you ki, ‘Ankita, kya hua?' [When your mother questions Ankita on national television, as a husband, you should stand by her. And I'm not saying that he should say anything against hius mother. All he needed to do was ask you, 'Ankita, what happened?']”

Later, Vicky Jain asks Ankita Lokhande, "Kya bola gaya, mujhe bata na? [What was said? Tell me.]” Ankita reveals, "Meri mummy ko papa ne phone kiya tha. Bola ki 'aap apne pati ko aise hi maarti thi kya chappal jutey phenk ke.' [Your dad called my mom and said, 'Did you used to hit your husband with slippers like that?']”

Vicky Jain expresses his concern, saying “What did your father would have said? Ek father ko vo feeling aa sakti hai ki nahi aa sakti. Aap kahi pe apni koi cheez sambhal nahi pati na to aap jis tarike se mere saamne us peoblem ko lete aati ho na, vo national television me sahi nahi dikh raha. Aap kab samjhogi us baat ko? [A father might have certain feelings. The way you bring up our problems in front of me on national television doesn't look right. When will you understand that?]”

