Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui And Vicky Jain Get Into A Tussle Over Torture Task

Still from a video on Instagram. (courtesy: realthekhabri )

Another day, another showdown in the Bigg Boss house. In case you missed it, Bigg Boss orchestrated a special task for the housemates to secure themselves from nominations. Splitting them into two teams, the residents were confined in cages with strict instructions by Bigg Boss to keep their hands on the buzzer at all times. During Munawar Faruqui's team's turn, Vicky Jain's squad took things up a notch by dousing them with buckets of water and even throwing red chilli powder at the contestants. In a fresh promo, while preparing for his team's turn, Vicky strategically positioned buckets on the roof and hid various powders. Perched on a tree, Munawar attempted to dislodge the buckets using a long stick. However, a misstep by Vicky caused Munawar to lose balance, leading to an intense tug-of-war where both ended up grabbing each other's collars. After the housemates intervened to separate the duo, Munawar quipped to Vicky, "Satak gayi hai meri. Ab bach ke rahiyo [My fuse has blown. Now, watch out!]”

“Badh gaya hai garmi ka mahaul, Vicky aur Munawar ke beech. [The atmosphere has become tense between Vicky and Munawar],” reads the caption of the post.

In a previous promo, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan were prominently shown targeting Mannara Chopra during the task. The scene kicks off with them throwing water at Mannara. When they realise this tactic isn't effective, they resort to applying red chilli paste all over her face. In the background, Munawar shouts, “Inko lagta hai Mannara [Chopra] sabse easy target hai. Magar Mannara sabse strong hai. [They feel that Mannara Chopra is the easy target for them but they don't know that she is the strongest].”

Adding to the drama, Ankita Lokhande is seen using wax strips on Abhishek Kumar's face and pulling them off forcefully. In response, Abhishek remarks, “Vicky Bhai ka bhi time aayega. Yaad rakhna. [Remember Vicky bhai will also be at our place].” Abhishek was hinting at Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain, suggesting that similar tactics would be applied to him as well.

Bigg Boss Season 17 streams 24*7 on Jio Cinema.