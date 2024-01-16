Bigg Boss 17: Nomination Task Brings Out The Good, The Bad And The Ugly In Housemates

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more intense with each new episode as we draw closer to finale. While the housemates were still coming to terms with Samarth Jurel's elimination, they had to gear up for the season's first torture task. Yes, you read that right. A new promo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, revealed that Bigg Boss announced a task during the nomination special episode. After dividing the housemates into two different teams, Bigg Boss assigned them a task where contestants had to remain glued to their buzzer in the face of any and all provocation. If one contestant leaves the buzzer, the entire team would be nominated. As per the video, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar are in one team. The other team—Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan—are seen leaving the first team teary-eyed with their tactics. The clip shows Vicky, Isha and Ayesha mostly targeting Mannara.

The task begins with them throwing water at her, continuously. On finding that it wasn't working on her, they start applying red chilli paste all over her face. This is when, Munawar, in the background can be heard screaming, “Inko lagta hai Mannara [Chopra] sabse easy target hai. Magar Mannara sabse strong hai. [They feel that Mannara Chopra is the easy target for them but they don't know that she is the strongest].” This is not all. Ankita Lokhande can be seen applying wax strips on Abhishek Kumar's face and plucking it hard. This is when he says, “Vicky Bhai ka bhi time aayega. Yaad rakhna. [Remember Vicky bhai will also be at our place].” Abhishek was referring to Ankita's husband Vicky Jain and hinting that he will apply such tactics with him also. It is safe to say that housemates have upped their game, as the grand finale is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, we saw Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting into an ugly spat. But this time it was over duties. After Ankita asks Vicky to do his dishes, Vicky says, “Aap mujhe bol kyu rahi ho? Ab aap captain nahi ho ghar ki. [Why are you telling me this? Now you are not a captain of this house].” To this Ankita says, “Yeh konsa tameez hota hai baat karne ka? [Is the way to talk to people?]” Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.