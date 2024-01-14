Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Scolds Isha Maviya, Calls Her Out For 'Double Standards'

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: realthekhabri)

Guess who is back to spice up the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss? None other than Karan Johar. In a viral video shared on fan pages, we catch a glimpse of the filmmaker giving Isha Malviya a schooling for delving into Munawar Faruqui's personal life on the "public forum." With his signature flair, Karan drops some words of wisdom: "Agar Munawar ki baatein public forum me discuss honi chahiye, to Isha ki bhi saari baatein bahar aani chahiye. [If Munawar's matters should be discussed on a public forum, then all of Isha's matters should be out in the open too.]” In a hushed tone, Isha Malviya responds, "Sir, I don't want to discuss this." To which KJo quips, "Apne bare mein nahi discuss karna chahti. Dusre pe keechad uchalna aapko acha lagta hai. [You don't want to discuss your own matters but enjoy throwing mud on others.] Is this not a double standard, Isha? It's bloody hell double standards."

In yet another buzzworthy video, Karan Johar is seen advising Vicky Jain to stand up for his wife Ankita Lokhande. Karan suggests, “National television pe jab aapki maa Ankita ko aake sawaal puchti hai, tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke peeche khade rehna chahiye. Aur mai yeh nahi keh raha ki unko kuch bhi kehna chahiye, apne maa ke khilaaf. All he needed to do was ask you ki, ‘Ankita, kya hua?' [When your mother questions Ankita on national television, as a husband, you should stand by her. And I'm not saying that he should say anything against his mother. All he needed to do was ask you, 'Ankita, what happened?']”

Later, Vicky Jain inquires, "Kya bola gaya, mujhe bata na? [What was said? Tell me.]” Ankita Lokhande spills the beans: "Meri mummy ko papa ne phone kiya tha. Bola ki 'aap apne pati ko aise hi maarti thi kya chappal jutey phenk ke.' [Your dad called my mom and said, 'Did you used to hit your husband with slippers like that?']”

