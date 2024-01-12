Bigg Boss 17: Inside Abhishek Kumar And Isha Malviya's Ugly Fight

Image instagrammed by Isha Malviya. (courtesy: IshaMalviya)

One can't expect a dull moment inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. A promo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, hints at another war of words between Isha Malviya and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. ICYMI, last week Abhishek was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house after he violated an important house rule by slapping Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel during an argument. Things took a turn when housemates voted in Abhishek's favour and wanted him back on the show. Abhishek also promised to improve his conduct and stay away from Isha and Samarth. But in the latest promo, Abhishek is seen getting into an argument with Isha. The clip opens to house captain Ankita Lokhande asking Abhishek to keep the kitchen neat and clean. This is when Isha jumps into their conversation and accuses him of spreading mess everywhere.

Responding to Isha Malviya's allegations, Abhishek Kumar says, “Tere baare mein maine bola hai kuch? Zabardasti ka mat lado mujhse. Tum log [Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel] jalte ho ki main wapis agaya. [Did I say anything about you? Don't argue with me intentionally. You both are jealous that I came back].”

Next, the clip shows Abhishek Kumar's mother entering the house as a part of the family week. After seeing his mother, Abhishek burst into tears. She hugs Abhishek and says, “Bahut proud hai mujhe tumpe. [I am very proud of you].” Later, towards the end of the clip, Abhishek's mother confronts Isha Malviya for spreading lies about him on national television. The clip concluded with Abhishek's mother saying, “Hum andar game khelne aaye hain naa? [We have come here to play a game right?], as Isha nods, she continues, “Toh hum bahar ki baatein andar na lekar aaye to sahi hai. [So it will be better if we do not discuss outside matters inside the Bigg Boss house].”

Meanwhile, last week Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel inside the house after he stuffed a napkin in his mouth during an argument with Isha Malviya. Just a day before Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss had asked house captain Ankita Lokhande to take a decision on Abhishek's violent actions. Referring to Sunny Arya aka Tehelka's elimination, Ankita said that Abhishek must leave the house.

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

