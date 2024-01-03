Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Kumar Slaps Samarth Jurel, A Post From Riteish Deshmukh

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: Biggboss17_live)

Fights are not uncommon in the Bigg Boss 17 house, especially when there is a love triangle in the picture. This season, Isha Malviya has been spotted having massive fights with former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Abhishek and Samarth have also locked horns many times over the course of the season. However, things took an exceptionally ugly turn recently when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen making derogatory remarks about Abhishek Kumar's mental health. The fight started with Isha and Samarth bullying and taunting Abhishek but ended with Abhishek slapping Samarth, thereby violating an important house rule.

It all started with Isha Malviya calling Abhishek 'Boss ke kehne par chalne Waale' during the nomination task. While Abhishek asked Isha to stop “poking him” for a fight, Samarth joined Isha, further escalating the matter. Soon, the couple started making harsh remarks about Abhishek's mental health. When Isha called Abhishek “mental bhopu", Abhishek said that it was their relationship that left him unwell. Isha then dragged Abhishek's father into the fight, saying, “Tere papa ko bhi pata hai tu bachpan se mental hai, sabko pata hai mental hai tu.[ You father and everyone else knows you are mad].” After initially warning Isha to not drag parents into their fight, Abhishek says, “Teri maa ko teri harkatein pata hai [Your mother is aware of your acts]. Chee girl.”

At this point, Samarth too jumps in and is seen calling Abhishek “apne baap ka mental launda.” At this point, Abhishek suffers a panic attack and tells Bigg Boss that he is feeling claustrophobic. However, the taunts continue and Samarth is seen covering Abhishek's head with a blanket. Following this, Samarth is also seen trying to touch Abhishek's face at which point Abhishek slaps Samarth.

While this is a clear violation of house rules, Abhishek has received a lot of love from fans and celebrities on social media. Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X [formerly Twitter]: “Heart goes out to Abhishek… Bigg Boss 17.”

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

Actor and contestant Neil Bhatt, who was the last contestant to be eliminated this season, also shared that Isha and Abhishek's breakup was so traumatic that Abhishek had to check into a mental health facility, which Isha often used as a taunt to trigger Abhishek. Similarly, Ankit Gupta – Isha, Samarth and Abhishek's Udaariyan co-star and former Bigg Boss contestant – supported Abhishek and said, “Now her real personality is coming out Isha Malviya and what a liar she is. She knows about Abhishek's claustrophobic condition. Stay strong Abhishek Kumar.”

Bigg Boss 17 is available for streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.