Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya And Abhishek Kumar's War Of Words (Again)

Isha and Abhishek in the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Another day, another argument inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. From the war of words between Sana Raees Khan and Vikas Jain to Mannara Chopra accusing Munawar Faruqui of giving her the cold shoulder, the dynamics are changing with each passing day. In the latest promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Isha Malviya and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar are seen getting into a heated argument. The clip begins with Abhishek telling Isha, “Ab to tumhara sara mukhda khula dia hai na. Ab to sab pta lag gya hai na tumhare bare me. Ab thodi bolegi tu. [Now, your true face has been exposed. Everyone knows everything about you. Now, you will not say anything.] Isha covers her ears with her fingers and replies, “Chal be. [go away.]” Unaffected, Abhishek shouts, “Nikal yaha se. [Get out of here.]” Isha, visibly annoyed, points her finger at Abhishek and warns, “Badtameezi mat kar. [Don't misbehave.]” To this, Abhishek declares, “Karunga. [I will.]”

The tension escalates as Isha Malviya pushes him away with both hands. Abhishek Kumar retaliates, “Dhakka kyu maar rahi hai? Tu badtameez hai. [Why are you pushing? You are the one who misbehaves.]” At this point, Isha's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel aka Chintu, steps in, to control the situation.

The caption attached to the video read, “From friends to frenemies, kya hua aisa jo badal gaya Isha, Chintu aur Abhishek ka equation? [What happened that changed the equation between Isha, Chintu, and Abhishek?]”

It is not the first time that Abhishek Kumar has lost his cool. Last week, he got into a war of words with Arun Srikanth Mahasetty. Things heated up to the point where Arun left the room, labelling Abhishek as "bandar [monkey.]” Abhishek's reaction was intense. So much so that Karan Johar discussed it during a special Shukrawar Ka Vaar episode. The filmmaker even asked, "Abhishek, why the hell are you not letting me talk? Aapko baat karni thi na topic pe, to mai baat kar raha hu [You wanted to address the topic, so I'm here to talk]."

Apart from Colors TV, Bigg Boss Season 17 is currently streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.