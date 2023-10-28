Bigg Boss 17: Meet The Wild Card Contestants Set To Enter The House

Samarth Jurel shared this image.(courtesy: samarthjurel)

Bigg Boss 17 never fails to entertain. From Salman Khan slamming Abhishek Kumar to Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's evolving bond, the TV reality show has been in the headlines. While we were still trying to decode the on-and-off bond between the housemates, the makers decided to give fans a big surprise – two wild card entries. Usually, wild card entries make their way into the show mid-way, but the latest promo revealed that Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Samarth Jurel gave the housemates a real shock because Bigg Boss introduced him as "Isha Malviya's current boyfriend." Samarth's entry could provide an interesting plot twist as Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has already confessed his love for Isha Malviya several times on the show.

Host Salman Khan had questioned Isha Malviya's closeness with Abhishek. Salman said, “Aap allegations laga rahi thi, aggressive thay, abusive tha (Abhishek Kumar), woh kitna serious allegation hai. Apne convenience ke hisaab se khel rahi ho (You were making serious allegations against Abhishek that he was aggressive and abusive, you're trying to play the game as per your convenience?)” In response to Salman, Isha was heard saying, “Maine bola main nahi reh sakti (with Abhishek Kumar), magar ander akar mjhse nahi hopaya. (I said that I don't want to be with Abhishek Kumar, but when I came inside the house, I couldn't resist talking to him.)”

Samarth Jurel is a TV actor. He shared the screen space with Isha Malviya in Udaariyaan, which also featured Abhishek Kumar. Samarth was also part of Zee TV's Maitree and MTV Splitsvilla. On the other hand, Manasvi Mamgai debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's 2014 film Action Jackson. Manasvi won the title of Miss India World 2010. The actress was last seen in Kajol's legal drama series The Trial.

It would be interesting to see the new dynamics between the Bigg Boss 17 contestants after two new wild card entries. Of course, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's equation will be the focus. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Firoza Khan, among others are also part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday on Colors TV. The reality show is also live-streaming 24/7 on JioCinema.