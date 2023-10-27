Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Abhishek Kumar For Calling Mannara Chopra 'Duplicate Parineeti'

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have released the promo of Salman Khan's Shukravaar Ka Vaar and it is intense. Once again Salman has his eyes on Abhishek Kumar. Reason? His remark on Parineeti Chopra's cousin and housemate Mannara Chopra. The video opens to the housemates indulging in a heated argument. Next, Abhishek points at Mannara and says, “Duplicate Parineeti (Chopra) bol kyu rahi hai beech mein. [Why duplicate Parineet (Chopra) is interrupting in between.]” The video cuts to Salman, asking Mannara, “Aapka koi trigger point to nahi hai na? [You don't have any trigger point right?]” Replying to this, Mannara said, “Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ke bare mein mjhse aap baat mat kare. Don't compare me. [I have a trigger point that people shouldn't talk to me about my family.]” This is when Abhishek issued a clarification to Salman.

Listening to Abhishek Kumar's reason, Salman Khan said, “Aap honge shayad mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkate to hai nahi.” The note attached to the video read, “Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein phir ek baar banenge Abhishek, Salman ka shikaar.”

In another video, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra are seen indulging in a fight. It all started after Abhishek called her “Duplicate Parineeti.” Soon enough, Mannara lost her calm and said, “Meri family ko kyu involve karrha hai.” In response, Abhishek said, “Abhishek Kumar aisa hi hai. Abhishek Kumar aisa hi rahega.” Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Abhishek aur Mannara ke beech hui garma garmi ne badal diya ghar ka mahaul.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also welcome two new wild card entries of Bigg Boss 17 in Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Fans can catch all the action live on Jio Cinema.