Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Mannara Chopra's War Of Words

Ankita Lokhande in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

It is safe to say that one can't expect a dull moment inside the Bigg Boss house. From drama to heated arguments between the contestants, Bigg Boss 17 has fans on the edge of their seats. Now, in the latest turn of events, Mannara Chopra got into an argument with Ankita Lokhande. In a promo, shared on Instagram by makers, we get a glimpse of their intense face-off. It all started after Ankita walked into the "dimag room" where Mannara was sitting with Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Khanzaadi. Since the "dimag room" allot the duties of the house, Ankita addressed the cleanliness issue in the kitchen. While leaving the room, Ankita said that she was saying it in front of Jigna and Rinku, as they would understand it better than Mannara, who is still a kid. Ankita said, “Agar pehle number par main gayi to slab clean karne ka time hi nahi hai mere pas. Dusre number par jo gaya uske pas bhi time nahi hai. Teesre number pr jo gaya uske pas bhi time nhi hai. [If am the first one to leave the kitchen, I won't have the time to clean the kitchen. Same goes for the second person. Ideally, the last one to leave the kitchen should take up the responsibility.”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “To har bar teesre number wala fas jayega slab saf karne ko. To usko duty mein karlo. It's my suggestion ma'am I am no one to tell you ki yeh karlo. Aap dono [Rinku and Jigna] ko main sincerely vo cheez bata rahi hu. Kyunki yeh bachi hai aap isko sambhal lena.” This didn't go down well with Mannara Chopra. She said, “Main bachi nahi hoon [I am not a child]”. To this, Ankita clarified, “Acche way mein bola hai [I have addressed it properly]”.

Mannara Chopra said, “Jigna ji, you are very intelligent. Both of you will say han han and aapko use karke nikallegi vo pehle ki tarah. Bacche nahi hai hum. Very cheap and very arrogant woman.”

Later, when Ankita Lokande came back to talk to Mannara Chopra, she said, “Please I am in no mood to talk to you right now. According to me, ‘You are a very cunning person and you are a very dominant person.” Listening to Mannara's words, Ankita turned towards Rinku and said, “Yeh (Mannara Chopra) itni bewakoof hai na…”

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.