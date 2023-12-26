Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Is Upset With Captain Isha Malviya

Ankita Lokhande in a still from the show. (courtesy: realthekhabri)

Bigg Boss 17's new captain Isha Malviya is making all the right noises. Be it eliminating Aishwarya Sharma or her stand on Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan's equation, Isha's decisions have turned the house into a battleground. Now a promo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, has revealed that Isha was just getting started and there is a lot to come. The video begins with Bigg Boss asking Isha, in the activity area, to rank the housemates based on merit. While all the contestants are watching Isha from the Chowk, Bigg Boss says, “Aapko kaun is maholle mein rehne ke kitne layak lagta hai, us hisab se rank karengi. [According to you, who deserves to stay in the house?]” No point for guessing. Isha ranked her boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the first position. But the big shocker was Ankita Lokhande's name in the fourth. Of course, Ankita, who is Isha's BFF, wasn't happy with her decision. Towards the end of the clip, the Pavitra Rishta actress can be seen discussing it with the rest of the housemates.

Meanwhile, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss handed over Isha Malviya the serious responsibility of eliminating one contestant. Isha was supposed to take the call in the archive room by referring to the footage and records of which contestant broke the maximum rule. After witnessing all the rule-break footage, Isha Malviya accepted that Anurag Dobhal was the contestant who broke the maximum rule. But she asked Bigg Boss if she could make the decision based on her equation with the nominated contestants. While Bigg Boss clarified that it was completely the captain's call to make, Isha took Aishwarya Sharma's name. Needless to say, Aishwarya's husband and housemate Neil Bhatt was upset with Isha's decision and was later spotted slamming her.

ICYMI, Aishwarya Sharma was nominated along with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal. Apart from them, celebrities like Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Karmakar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey among others are also part of the show.

Bigg Boss 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.