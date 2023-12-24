Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan And Raveena Tandon Had This Much Fun

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

When it's time for Weekend ka Vaar, the sets of Bigg Boss Season 17 become a double dose of fun. Guess who's making a special appearance this time? None other than the veteran actress Raveena Tandon and Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant, Abdu Rozik. In a recent promo, host Salman Khan welcomes Raveena by saying, “Aaj ka din aur bhi special banane ke liye aa rahi hai meri ek dear friend, Raveena Tandon [To make today even more special, my dear friend Raveena Tandon is joining us..” Raveena makes a blockbuster entry in a gorgeous white outfit. She is dancing to the song Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai from the movie Patthar Ke Phool. She then says, “Gharwalo ke liye bahut hi ek anokha surprise hai, dikhadu? [I have a very unique surprise for housemates, want to see it?]” Salman responds, “Please dikhaiye, jaldi dikhaiye. [Sure, show us quickly.]” FYI: Patthar Ke Phool, directed by Anant Balani, featured Salman and Raveena.

Next, Abdu Rozik, dressed as Santa Claus, is seen entering the frame. As soon as Abdu enters, Salman asks, “Ajj Santa banke kya kamal krega Abdu? [Today, as Santa, what will Abdu do?]” He replies, “I will give gifts.” Out of his bag, he pulls out two boxing gloves and hands them over to Raveena and Salman. After that, Abdu says, “I want you and mam to say one-one annoying thing about each other, and punch.”

Raveena Tandon takes the lead and says, “Ek aapki sabse badi annoying thing? Aapne yaar mere saath kabhi flirt ni kiya. [One of your most annoying things? You never flirted with me.]” Then, she punches Salman Khan right in the stomach. Stressing it more, Raveena adds, “Kabhi bhi nahi yarr, Kabhi bhi nahi. [Never.]” During his turn, Salman Khan says, “Aur aapki ek sabse aaj mujhe annoying lag rahi hai ki aapne mujhe ye pehle kyu nahi bataya? [I think the most annoying thing right now is that you didn't tell me this earlier],” and punches Raveena on her hand. The promo ends with Raveena, Salman, and Abdu Rozik dancing to the song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna.

The caption of the video reads, “Abdu aur Raveena ne banaaya ek special din ko aur bhi zyaada special! [Abdu and Raveena made an already special day even more special!]”

Bigg Boss 17 can be seen on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.