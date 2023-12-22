Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya And Samarth Jurel Get Into A Fight

Isha Malviya in a still from Bigg Boss 17.(courtesy: colorstv)

Another day, another showdown in the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the promos released on Instagram, not one, but two heated arguments took centre stage. One unfolded between former besties Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, while the other featured lovebirds Samarth Jurel aka Chintu and the newly crowned house captain, Isha Malviya. It seems the entry of model and actress Ayesha Khan has indirectly widened the gap between Munawar and Mannara. The video kicks off with Munawar asking Mannara if she was offended when he called her a hypocrite. In a sarcastic tone, Mannara replied, “Nahi, bahut acha laga. Kyuki aap bhi to hypocrite hai. [No, I felt really good. After all, you're a hypocrite too.]”

Clarifying his statement, Munawar Faruqui explained, “Sab log jab bol rahe the Isha-Isha. Toh, apne bola nahi, mai nahi chahti ki Isha (captain) bane. Tab maine yeh cheez aap ko boli ki. [Everyone was saying Isha Malviya's name. And you stated that you did not want Isha to be the captain. That's when I mentioned this to you.]”

Cutting in, Mannara Chopra asserted, “Haan, I am standing for myself. Aap Ki vajah se hi maine vo vote usko diya. [ It's because of you that I gave her my vote.] I am not a hypocrite. Maybe you are. I did not like the word what you said. To hell with the captaincy. Aap apni friends ko jakar boliye hypocrite. Mai apko agey se hypocrite bolungi on many instances. [Go tell your friends that they are hypocrites. Going forward, I will call you a hypocrite.]”

She added, “Jaiye, aap apne naye dosto ke paas [Go, be with your new friends],” hinting at Munawar's newfound close ally, Ayesha Khan.

Now, onto the other fight, a contestant was caught red-handed, stealing what appeared to be a beverage can. Who was the culprit, you wonder? None other than the new captain's beau, Samarth Jurel. Following this, Bigg Boss made an announcement. “Isha [Malviya], aapke hatho se ek shubh karya karvana hai. Ek baar gong baja dijiye. [Isha, you have to perform an auspicious task. Ring the gong once.]” Bigg Boss revealed, “Jaise hi makaan number do ka kamra khula, cans ki chori hui. [As soon as the door of building number 2 opened, cans got stolen.]”

Isha Malviya confronted Samarth Jurel, “Tujhe agar meri captaincy se problem hai to tu mujhe bol. Mat kar, please. [If you have a problem with my captaincy, just tell me. Don't do this, please.]”

Seemingly annoyed, Samarth Jurel said, “Bhai, ab ye faltu ka drama mat kar na. [Don't do this unnecessary drama now.]”

Isha Malviya responded, “Tu is cheez ka please fayda mat utha ki tujhe pata hai ki mai tere liye nahi bolungi, ya tere against nahi bolungi. [Don't take advantage of this situation to imply that I won't speak against you.]”

You can watch Bigg Boss Season 17 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.