Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Scolds Isha Malviya, Tells Ankita Lokhande She Is 'Confusing People'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: real Khabri)

With the Bigg Boss Season 17 finale just around the corner, Salman Khan took the stage in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode to drop some wisdom bombs on Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya regarding their interactions with Mannara Chopra. With his signature charm, Salman told Isha, "Isha, how will you justify all these statements?" He even echoed the words Isha once used for Mannara, saying, "Characterless aurat, lungi pakad-pakad ke aage aayi hai [Characterless woman, she has used men to exceed in her life]." Then, Salman questioned Isha, "Jab bhi aapka jab arguments hota hai, why does it go down to itna personal level? Intention kya hai aapka? [Whenever you get into arguments, why does it always go down to such a personal level? What's your intention?]"

Next on Salman Khan's radar was Ankita Lokhande. Salman remarked, "Ankita sahi-galat ki aap bahut baatein karti ho. Lekin vahi Ankita ki team jab task mein haarti hai, to Mannara se yeh keh rahi thi, ‘Jaa sungh le Vicky (Jain) ke socks.' Konse behaviour ko sach manein? [Ankita, you have a lot to say about right and wrong. But when your team lost the task, you were telling Mannara, 'Go smell Vicky's socks.' Which behaviour should we believe?] You're confusing people."

In the same episode, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon came as guests to promote their upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The stars also had some candid interactions with the contestants.

In a playful tone, Kriti expressed her grievance with Munawar Faruqui. She said, "Acha Munawar, mujhe aapse na ek shikayat hai. Mai is ghar ki pehli guest thi. Apne sab ke liye shayari ki, mere liye nahi ki. [Munawar, I have a complaint against you. I was the first guest of this house. You recited poetry for everyone but not for me]." In his signature style, Munawar said, "Tera Jaisa noor hai kaha, sitaare pagal, chand bhi khafa. Zulfo ki teri kaid aisi hai, ki rihaai bhi mujhko lagti saza. [Where is the light like yours, stars are crazy, and even the moon is upset. The captivity of your tresses is such that even freedom feels like punishment]."

Bigg Boss 17 can be seen on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.