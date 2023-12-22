About Last Night's Party: Salman Khan Hugging Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Eclipsed Everything Else

Salman Khan pictured hugging Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party was dazzling with stars and how. An inside video from the birthday celebrations is going insanely viral, which features Salman Khan greeting and hugging film veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, which made for some picture-perfect moments. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are co-stars of films like Baghban, God Tussi Great Ho and Baabul, to name a few. Salman Khan once dated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan.

In terms of work, Salman Khan had two releases this year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. He had also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor will also be seen in Kick 2.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.