Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Advance New Year Post: '2024 Rings Better Than 2023'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

With just a few days remaining of 2023, anticipation for the arrival of 2024 is building amongst us all. New Year comes with it fresh hopes, aspirations, and, of course, resolutions. Bollywood celebrities too seem to share the sentiments as the rest of us when it comes to the new year. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his famous Sunday ritual. The photo features a massive crowd gathered outside his house, eagerly awaiting to catch a glimpse of the star, while Big B waves at them. In the image, Big B is wearing a multi-hued jacket and a cap for added warmth. In the caption, the megastar wrote, "... I do not know why, but for some reason, 2024 rings better than 2023!" In the comments section, fans from all over the world showered Amitabh Bachchan with best wishes for the coming year.

While Amitabh Bachchan is anticipating a better 2024, he enjoyed a successful 2023. His illustrious legacy continued with his grandson, Agastya Nanda, making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film premiered on Netflix and has garnered praise from both fans and film critics alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee awarded The Archies 3 stars and said, “The most striking aspect of The Archies is the manner in which blends the flip (not flimsy) with the solemn (not self-conscious) as a group of teenagers deal with each other's angularities, their parents' desires, and the impositions of powerful people bent upon robbing their city of something its denizens hold dear. The film celebrates the restless, kinetic spirit of the young even as it skewers the skullduggery that is afoot in the name of redevelopment of the town square with the construction of a shopping plaza and a grand hotel aimed at boosting Riverdale's tourism potential.”

Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan also delighted his fans with his performance in Ghoomer this year. For those unfamiliar, Big B also made a special appearance in the R. Balki film. Ahead of the release of Ghoomer, Amitabh shared a heartfelt note for his son on X (formerly known as Twitter). He expressed, “Bhaiyu .. my love and wishes for Ghoomer .. seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film .. my prayers and wishes always .. love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In 2024, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K, Kalki 2898 AD, and Vettaiyan.