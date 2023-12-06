How It Started For Agastya, Abhishek And Amitabh Bachchan. Click To See How It's Going

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Agastya Nanda is following in the illustrious footsteps of his superstar grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will stream on OTT platform Netflix from December 7. The project's special screening at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Tuesday evening saw the Bachchan-Nanda clan in full attendance, cheering for Agastya. Following this, Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan shared two special pictures on Instagram. The first is a special throwback image featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and a young Agastya Nanda. In it, Abhishek is seen sticking his tongue out. This is followed by a second picture – from Tuesday night – featuring Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda looking dapper in tuxedos. Sharing the images, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “How it started -> How it's going,” with a happy tears emoji.

Agastya's father Nikhil Nanda dropped heart emojis in response to the post. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “My god,” with a facepalm emoji. Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Too good,” with heart emojis. Naina Bachchan, the daughter of Big B's brother Ajitabh wrote, “The son rises,” with an evil-eye amulet emoji.

Designers Prabal Gurung and Farhan Khan Ali dropped heart emojis, as did Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor too dropped heart and heart-eye emojis.

Check out the images here:

The entire Bachchan-Nanda family was present at the screening to support Agastya Nanda, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan; Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan; Nikhil Nanda, wife Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda; Ajitabh Bachchan and daughter Naina Bachchan; and Nitasha Nanda, among others. Check out moments from the screening here.

Ahead of the film's premiere, Shweta Bachchan had also shared another video from Agastya's childhood. In the clip, Agastya and his elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda are seated in a car. While Navya is grooving to the song Good Life, Agastya is seen sitting quietly in the front seat. When the camera moves towards him, he is seen shielding himself with his hand.

Quoting the song, mom Shweta wrote, “Like the song says - it's gonna be a good life. Love you, son.”

Reacting to the video, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Awwiieee,” with a red heart emoji. “Lots of love to the gorgeous boy,” added Farah Khan.

In addition to Agastya Nanda, the star cast of The Archies also includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.