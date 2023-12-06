Abhishek Bachchan's Post For Nephew And The Archies Star Agastya Nanda: 'Welcome To The Movies'

Abhishek Bachchan with Agastya Nanda. (courtesy: bachchan)

It was a big day for the Bachchans and the Nandas as Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Abhishek Bachchan cheered for his nephew on social media. He shared a picture of himself with Agastya and wrote, "All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya." He added the hashtags #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu. In the comments section, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart emoji. Bobby Deol dropped heart emoji too. Sonali Bendre dropped heart emoji. Bosco Martis wrote, "He's made us all proud." Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emoji.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Meanwhile, Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek and Agastya along with a latest click of the trio from last night. "How it started -> How it's going," Shweta Bachchan captioned the post.

Last night, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of Agastya Nanda from the film's premiere. She simply added a heart emoji. No caption needed.

Agastya Nanda made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's rendition of The Archies, in which he stars in the titular role. The film will also features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.