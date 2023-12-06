Ajitabh Bachchan To Nikhil Nanda, Agastya's Most Camera-Shy Family Members Were At The Archies Screening

The Bachchans on the red carpet of The Archies

There is cause for celebration in the Bachchan household. Walking in the footsteps of his grandparents, superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut. Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is headlining the cast of The Archies for Netflix. To support Agastya, a few members of the Bachchan-Nanda family who are generally camera-shy made an exception and appeared at the screening. The event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was attended by Amitabh Bachchan's brother, London-based businessman Ajitabh Bachchan, and his daughter Naina Bachchan, who is married to actor Kunal Kapoor. From the Nanda household, we not only saw Agastya's parents Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda but also Nikhil's sister Natasha Nanda. For the unversed, Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda are the children of Ritu Nanda nee Kapoor and Rajan Nanda.

Needless to say, the Bachchan family cheered the loudest for Agastya Nanda at the premiere. In addition to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Agastya's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also present at the event with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Former actress Tina Ambani was also present at the screening with the Bachchan family.

Here's an image of the three generations of actors from the Bachchan family, shared by Netflix India, on Instagram.

That's not all. A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheering for Agastya at the screening is going viral on social media. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen playfully teasing the debutant. When Agastya is posing solo for the cameras, Aishwarya winks at the paparazzi and teases, “Agy solo, solo... Agy, get used to it.”

Take a look at the video shared by a user on X [formerly Twitter]:

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies has been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan of Graphic India. The film will stream on Netflix from December 7.