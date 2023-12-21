Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Lead Celeb Roll Call At Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

Dilwale co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood fraternity came under one roof to celebrate film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Dunki released earlier today, took time off his busy schedule to attend the producer's birthday bash. He was spotted in a black suit as he greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. He was also pictured with the birthday boy Anand Pandit. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, his Diwale co-star Kajol also attended the party in style. She was spotted outside the venue in a shimmery blue ensemble and looked absolutely breathtakingly beautiful.

Some pictures from the night below:

Other guests at the party included Manoj Bajpayee, Anu Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Kunal Kohli to name a few.

Meanwhile, the first show of the film on release day [December 21] was held at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy at 5.55 am. Sharing the significance of the 5.55 am show – a first in the history of the theatre –a Shah Rukh Khan fan told NDTV, “We have been doing this since Pathaan because before that Gaiety only had 12 pm shows. With Pathaan, we started this tradition where we wanted to always push ourselves a little bit more. So, we started with a 9 pm show for Pathaan, then we did a 6 am show for Jawan.” Explaining that as fans they wanted to push the envelope further while not “stretching it too much,” she said, “We want to do something different. We want to go that extra mile. So, we came up with the idea that instead of a 6 am show, let us just take it five minutes back and make it a 5.55 am show.”

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Dunki wrote, "The persona that Shahrukh Khan assumes in Dunki is a far cry from the men he played in his previous two releases of the year. He dons the garb of an altruistic trouble-shooter who risks death and deportation for the sake of the truth."

Dunki, headlined by SRK, features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for iconic films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and 3 Idiots, among others.